How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7 Published 12:36 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday’s NHL schedule includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

This season, Florida games have gone over this one’s 6-goal total 10 times.

This season, seven of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The Panthers score 3.69 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.1 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -180

The Panthers are 6-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida has never played a game this season shorter than -180 moneyline odds.

The Panthers’ implied moneyline win probability is 64.3% in this contest.

Predators Moneyline: +149

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in four opportunities).

The Predators have moneyline odds of +149 or longer for the first time.

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 40.2% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Florida 5, Nashville 2

Panthers Points Leaders

One of Florida’s top offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, who has put up 21 points in 13 games.

Having scored six goals and adding seven assists, Anton Lundell is a top contributor for Florida through 13 games.

On 42 shots (for eight goals) and five assists, Sam Bennett has created 13 points this season.

In the nine games Sergei Bobrovsky has played this season, his save percentage is .892, 45th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has scored six goals (0.5 per game) and put up four assists (0.3 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 10.7%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 10 total points (0.8 per game).

Ryan O’Reilly is pivotal for Nashville’s attack with 10 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and seven assists through 13 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and five assists for Florida.

Juuse Saros has a .904 save percentage (24th in the league), with 291 total saves, while conceding 31 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put together a 3-7-1 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/28/2024 Sabres W 5-2 Away -149 11/1/2024 Stars W 6-4 Away -122 11/2/2024 Stars W 4-2 Home -109 11/7/2024 Predators – Home -180 11/9/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/12/2024 Devils – Home – 11/14/2024 Devils – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away +149 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away –

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

