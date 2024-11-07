How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7
Published 12:36 am Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday’s NHL schedule includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and projections in the piece below.
Panthers vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.3 goals)
- This season, Florida games have gone over this one’s 6-goal total 10 times.
- This season, seven of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
- The Panthers score 3.69 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.1 more goals than this contest’s total of 6.
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Panthers Moneyline: -180
- The Panthers are 6-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida has never played a game this season shorter than -180 moneyline odds.
- The Panthers’ implied moneyline win probability is 64.3% in this contest.
Predators Moneyline: +149
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in four opportunities).
- The Predators have moneyline odds of +149 or longer for the first time.
- Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 40.2% to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Florida 5, Nashville 2
Panthers Points Leaders
- One of Florida’s top offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, who has put up 21 points in 13 games.
- Having scored six goals and adding seven assists, Anton Lundell is a top contributor for Florida through 13 games.
- On 42 shots (for eight goals) and five assists, Sam Bennett has created 13 points this season.
- In the nine games Sergei Bobrovsky has played this season, his save percentage is .892, 45th in the league.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has scored six goals (0.5 per game) and put up four assists (0.3 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 10.7%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 10 total points (0.8 per game).
- Ryan O’Reilly is pivotal for Nashville’s attack with 10 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and seven assists through 13 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and five assists for Florida.
- Juuse Saros has a .904 save percentage (24th in the league), with 291 total saves, while conceding 31 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put together a 3-7-1 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Panthers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/28/2024
|Sabres
|W 5-2
|Away
|-149
|11/1/2024
|Stars
|W 6-4
|Away
|-122
|11/2/2024
|Stars
|W 4-2
|Home
|-109
|11/7/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-180
|11/9/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|11/14/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|W 5-2
|Home
|-129
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|L 3-0
|Home
|-142
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|L 3-2
|Away
|+102
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Away
|+149
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|–
|Home
|–
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Away
|–
Florida vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
