How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 7 Published 8:16 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) battle the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They put up 76.3 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowed 69.7 per contest to rank 287th in college basketball.

Last year, Tennessee was 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds allowed (32.4).

Last year, Tennessee was 139th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

The Volunteers hit 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while their opponents made 6.2 on average.

The Volunteers’ 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 65th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 201st in college basketball.

UT Martin 2023-24 Stats

The Skyhawks averaged 63.2 points per game last season (218th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (150th in college basketball). They had a +1 scoring differential overall.

With 28.7 rebounds per game, UT Martin ranked 328th in the nation. It gave up 30.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 124th in college basketball.

With 15.7 turnovers per game, UT Martin was 229th in college basketball. It forced 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 245th in college basketball.

The Skyhawks made 5.9 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than their opponents (7.2).

The Skyhawks averaged 84.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (140th in college basketball), and gave up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (267th in college basketball).

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

UT Martin’s Top Players (2023-24)

Skyhawks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kenley McCarn 32 16.5 4.5 2.8 1.5 0.3 2.1 Anaya Brown 32 15.1 8.8 1.1 1.5 1.8 0.4 Norah Clark 28 10.0 3.3 1.1 0.9 0.2 1.0 Lexi Rubel 31 8.6 7.1 3.6 1.6 0.3 0.2 Morgan Borgstadt 8 7.4 3.3 1.6 2.1 0.8 0.4

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 7 vs. UT Martin at 6:30 PM ET

November 12 vs. Middle Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 16 vs. Liberty at 12:00 PM ET

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

UT Martin’s Upcoming Schedule

November 7 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 12 vs. Louisville at 7:00 PM ET

November 16 vs. Central Arkansas at 8:00 PM ET

November 19 vs. Missouri State at 12:00 PM ET

November 29 at UCLA at 5:00 PM ET

November 30 at Hawaii at 7:30 PM ET

