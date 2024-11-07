How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8 Published 8:47 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on November 8, 2024.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

FDSDET, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Detroit is 2-4 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.

The 106.3 points per game the Pistons record are 14.9 fewer points than the Hawks give up (121.2).

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.9% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Pistons are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 17th.

The Hawks score 6.6 more points per game (115.9) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (109.3).

Atlanta is 4-3 when it scores more than 109.3 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pistons are putting up 6.6 more points per game (110) than they are in road games (103.4).

When playing at home, Detroit is giving up 14.7 more points per game (117.5) than in road games (102.8).

The Pistons are draining 10.5 treys per game with a 30% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.1 fewer threes and 6.2% points worse than they’re averaging in road games (12.6, 36.2%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up more points at home (121.9 per game) than away (114.8) last season.

In 2023-24, the Hawks conceded 0.6 more points per game at home (120.8) than away (120.2).

At home, the Hawks made 13.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (13.6). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (35.9%).

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Duren Questionable Ankle Bobi Klintman Out Calf Ausar Thompson Out Illness

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries