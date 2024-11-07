How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Published 8:19 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 8

Ranked teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule for 10 games, including the New Mexico Lobos playing the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Army Black Knights at No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

Morehead State Eagles at No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats

Grambling Tigers at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Northern Kentucky Norse at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 19 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

George Mason Patriots at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

