How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8
Published 8:19 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
Ranked teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule for 10 games, including the New Mexico Lobos playing the UCLA Bruins.
Ranked teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule for 10 games, including the New Mexico Lobos playing the UCLA Bruins.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Army Black Knights at No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: ACCN
Morehead State Eagles at No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Tigers at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN
No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Northern Kentucky Norse at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
Houston Christian Huskies at No. 19 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
George Mason Patriots at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: CBS Sports Network
