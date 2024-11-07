How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 7

Published 4:17 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 7

The Thursday college basketball slate includes one game featuring a ranked team in action. That matchup? The the Jacksonville Dolphins playing the Florida Gators.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 21 Florida Gators

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

