NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Pistons Picks for November 8 Published 10:34 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 8, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Friday’s game, before you make a wager on this contest?

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Pistons Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)

Atlanta has two wins against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered the spread five times in nine games.

The Hawks are winless ATS (0-4) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

The Pistons have an ATS record of 5-3 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (226.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

The Pistons and their opponents have scored more than 226.5 combined points just once this season.

Atlanta has an average point total of 230.3 in its outings this year, 3.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Detroit’s games this season have had an average of 223.3 points, 3.2 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Pistons are the league’s eighth-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the NBA’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Pistons (+100)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Pistons have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won two of its four games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

