NBA Best Bets: Pistons vs. Hawks Picks for November 8 Published 10:34 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (4-5) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Pistons (3-6) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 8, 2024. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

If you hope to make an informed wager on Friday’s game, discover the best bets on the board in the article below (according to our computer predictions).

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

Pistons vs. Hawks Best Bets

Cade Cunningham Over 24.5 PTS

The 24.5 point total set for Cade Cunningham on Friday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (22.9).

Cunningham is 3-for-10 at going over his points prop total this season.

The Pistons are at the 27th spot in the NBA’s scoring rankings (106.3 points per game), while the Hawks concede the 28th-lowest amount of points (121.2 per game).

Trae Young Over 24.5 PTS

Friday’s prop bet for Trae Young is 24.5 points, 0.7 more than his season average.

Young has gone over three times on a points prop this season (in 10 opportunities).

Atlanta’s squad is currently the ninth-ranked scoring team in the NBA (115.9 points per game), while Detroit is eighth in points conceded (109.3 per game).

Atlanta is 4-3 when scoring more points than 109.3.

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 1.5)

Detroit has five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Atlanta has two wins against the spread this year.

The Pistons have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Hawks have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Pick OU:

Under (227.5)





So far this season, one Pistons game has gone over 227.5 points.

The Hawks have played eight games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.

Detroit has an average point total of 223.3 in its matchups this year, 4.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season has been 230.3, 2.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the league’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 10th-ranked Pistons.

This contest features the NBA’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and 21st-ranked (Pistons) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Pistons (-115)

The Pistons lost the only game they’ve played as the favorite this season.

The Hawks have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -115 or more once this season and lost that game.

This year, Atlanta has won two of five games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

The Pistons have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

