NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8 Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 8

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 4 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)

Over (226.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Magic -4.5

Magic -4.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 8 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)

Over (221.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)

Over (233.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Mavericks -3.5

Mavericks -3.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)

Over (223.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA

ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

NBCS-BA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks -7.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 12.4 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI

MSG and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics -13.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES

NBCS-BOS and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Grizzlies -5.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)

Over (235.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Thunder -8.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)

Over (217.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK

SCHN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Timberwolves -12.5

Timberwolves -12.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)

Over (221.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)

Over (227 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN

ALT and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Lakers -8.5

Lakers -8.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 12.1 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 12.1 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 2.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 2.9 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

NBCS-CA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

