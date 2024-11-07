NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8

Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 8

There are several strong matchups on today’s NBA schedule, including the Atlanta Hawks squaring off against the Detroit Pistons.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 8

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Spread: Pistons -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Spread: Magic -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 8 points)
  • Total: 213.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Pacers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
  • Total: 233.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Spread: Mavericks -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.4 points)
  • Total: 230.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Spread: Cavaliers -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Knicks -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.4 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Spread: Celtics -13.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 16.2 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

  • Spread: Grizzlies -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

  • Spread: Thunder -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
  • Total: 218.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Spread: Timberwolves -12.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Nuggets -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6 points)
  • Total: 218.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Spread: Lakers -8.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 12.1 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Spread: Kings -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 2.9 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

