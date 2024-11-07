Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 8 Published 4:33 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (3-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Pistons ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5, four injured players) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons lost their most recent outing 108-107 against the Hornets on Wednesday. Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 21 points for the Pistons in the loss.

The Hawks enter this game after a 121-116 win against the Knicks on Wednesday. In the Hawks’ win, Zaccharie Risacher led the team with 33 points (adding seven rebounds and three assists).

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bobi Klintman SF Questionable Calf Ausar Thompson SF Questionable Illness

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8.0 2.0 2.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1.0 De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18.0 6.5 2.0

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

