Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 8 Published 8:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) face the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pistons 115 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 1.5)

Pistons (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.0)

Pistons (-4.0) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Pistons (5-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 33.4% more often than the Hawks (2-7-0) this season.

Detroit hasn’t covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 40% of the time.

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 88.9% of the time this season (eight out of nine). That’s more often than Detroit and its opponents have (two out of nine).

The Pistons have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-1) this season while the Hawks have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are scoring just 106.3 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA), but they’ve played better on defense, where they are giving up 109.3 points per game (eighth-ranked).

Detroit ranks best in the NBA by allowing just 39.1 rebounds per game. It ranks eighth in the league by grabbing 45.9 rebounds per contest.

This season, the Pistons rank 23rd in the league in assists, putting up 23.9 per game.

Detroit, who ranks 24th in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Pistons are making 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in league). They own a 33.4% shooting percentage (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are ninth in the NBA offensively (115.9 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (121.2 points conceded).

With 42.8 rebounds per game and 45.1 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 21st and 19th in the NBA, respectively.

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in assists (27.4 per game) in 2024-25.

Atlanta commits 15 turnovers per game and force 15 per game, ranking 22nd and sixth, respectively, in the league.

At 12.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are 14th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

