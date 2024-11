Tazewell JV Hoppers finish as VFL runners up Published 1:28 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Tazewell Timberwolves JV Hopper team is the 2024 VFL runner up after dropping an 18-6 decision to Campbell County. The Tazewell JV finishes the season with a record of 13-1. (Photos courtesy of the Tazewell Youth Football Facebook page)