Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 9 Published 8:44 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers should come out on top in their matchup versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to our computer projections. If you’re wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (62) Tennessee 40, Mississippi State 15

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 96.8%.

The Volunteers have covered the spread four times in seven games.

Tennessee has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

There have been three Volunteers games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 62 points, 5.4 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 7.4%.

The Bulldogs have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Mississippi State is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this season.

Seven of the Bulldogs’ nine games with a set total have hit the over (77.8%).

The average point total for the Mississippi State this season is 4.3 points lower than this game’s over/under.

Volunteers vs. Bulldogs 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 38.1 12.4 70.0 1.5 38.0 12.5 Mississippi State 29.1 34.6 33.7 31.0 18.0 32.5

