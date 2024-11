Timberwolves are VFL Cutters Champs! Published 1:36 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Tazewell Timberwolves are the 2024 VFL Cutters champions after defeating Scott County 19-14 in Saturday’s championship game at Clinton. Congratulations to the Tazewell Cutters. (Photo courtesy of the Tazewell Youth Football Facebook page)