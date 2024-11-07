Titans vs. Chargers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 10 Published 10:45 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

According to oddsmakers, the Tennessee Titans (2-6) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 10, 2024 against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3). This contest has an over/under of 38.5 points.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they prepare for this matchup against the Chargers.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

Tennessee has played eight games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Los Angeles has a 5-2-1 record against the spread this season.

One of Los Angeles’ eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 56.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 28.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 20.5 (-114) – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

