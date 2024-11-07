Titans vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 10 Published 9:22 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

At 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers are at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Check out player props for the Chargers’ and Titans’ top contributors in this contest.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Calvin Ridley – – 58.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – 28.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 20.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Will Dissly – – 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) J.K. Dobbins – 64.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – Justin Herbert 230.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – – Quentin Johnston – – 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Ladd McConkey – – 54.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Josh Palmer – – 27.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

