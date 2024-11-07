Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 8
Published 6:11 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
A total of 10 games on the Friday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Duke Blue Devils vs. Army Black Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 73, Army 70
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Army (+28.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Morehead State Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 90, Morehead State 60
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 30 points
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Grambling Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Grambling 63
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 15.9 points
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, North Carolina 76
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 3 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northern Kentucky Norse
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 81, Northern Kentucky 69
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 12 points
- Pick ATS: Northern Kentucky (+19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 68
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.8 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Arkansas State 78
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+21.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 19 Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Christian Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas 90, Houston Christian 60
- Projected Favorite: Texas by 30.2 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. George Mason Patriots
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 76, George Mason 73
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3 points
- Pick ATS: George Mason (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Al McGuire Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. New Mexico Lobos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 82, New Mexico 73
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 9.2 points
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Henderson, Nevada
- Venue: Lee’s Family Forum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
