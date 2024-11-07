Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 8

Published 6:11 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, November 8

A total of 10 games on the Friday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Duke Blue Devils vs. Army Black Knights

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Duke 73, Army 70
  • Projected Favorite: Duke by 3 points
  • Pick ATS: Army (+28.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Durham, North Carolina
  • Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Morehead State Eagles

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 90, Morehead State 60
  • Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 30 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Fifth Third Arena
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Grambling Tigers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Grambling 63
  • Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 15.9 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, North Carolina 76
  • Projected Favorite: Kansas by 3 points
  • Pick ATS: North Carolina (+8.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 81, Northern Kentucky 69
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 12 points
  • Pick ATS: Northern Kentucky (+19.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV Channel: B1G+
  • Live Stream: B1G+

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 68
  • Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.8 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Arkansas State 78
  • Projected Favorite: Alabama by 3 points
  • Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+21.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Coleman Coliseum
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 19 Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Texas 90, Houston Christian 60
  • Projected Favorite: Texas by 30.2 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Moody Center
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. George Mason Patriots

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Marquette 76, George Mason 73
  • Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3 points
  • Pick ATS: George Mason (+11.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Al McGuire Center
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. New Mexico Lobos

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: UCLA 82, New Mexico 73
  • Projected Favorite: UCLA by 9.2 points

Key Facts

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Location: Henderson, Nevada
  • Venue: Lee’s Family Forum
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

