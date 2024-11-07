Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 7
Published 1:15 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday’s college basketball slate includes one game with a ranked team in action. That matchup? The Jacksonville Dolphins taking on the Florida Gators. Keep reading for ATS picks for each matchup.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Jacksonville Dolphins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 88, Jacksonville 66
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 21.7 points
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
