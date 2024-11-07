Warriors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20

Published 5:45 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Warriors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20

The Atlanta Hawks (4-5), on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (7-1). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center
  • Favorite:

Warriors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Warriors Hawks
121.1 Points Avg. 115.9
105.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2
47.5% Field Goal % 46.5%
39.3% Three Point % 34.7%

Warriors’ Top Players

  • Buddy Hield has put up 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warriors.
  • Stephen Curry adds 21.2 points, seven assists and 5.2 rebounds a game, and Kevon Looney contributes with 5.5 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Hield is the top active three-point shooter for the Warriors, knocking down 4.6 per game.
  • Curry records two steals per game. Draymond Green collects 1.3 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.8 points per game and 10.9 assists per game to go with 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 10.6 rebounds this season.
  • Young cashes in on 2.9 treys per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ 2.4 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive effort.

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/8 Cavaliers Away
11/10 Thunder Away
11/12 Mavericks Home
11/15 Grizzlies Home
11/18 Clippers Away
11/20 Hawks Home
11/22 Pelicans Away
11/23 Spurs Away
11/25 Nets Home
11/27 Thunder Home
11/30 Suns Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away

