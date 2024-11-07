Warriors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20
Published 5:45 am Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (4-5), on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (7-1). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.
Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
- Favorite: –
Warriors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Warriors
|Hawks
|121.1
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|105.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.2
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|39.3%
|Three Point %
|34.7%
Warriors’ Top Players
- Buddy Hield has put up 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warriors.
- Stephen Curry adds 21.2 points, seven assists and 5.2 rebounds a game, and Kevon Looney contributes with 5.5 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds per outing.
- Hield is the top active three-point shooter for the Warriors, knocking down 4.6 per game.
- Curry records two steals per game. Draymond Green collects 1.3 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.8 points per game and 10.9 assists per game to go with 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 10.6 rebounds this season.
- Young cashes in on 2.9 treys per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ 2.4 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive effort.
Warriors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/8
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|11/12
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/22
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/23
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
