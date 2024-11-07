Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7? Published 12:23 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in six of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Forsberg has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:54 Home L 5-2 10/17/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:48 Home L 4-2

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

