Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7? Published 12:23 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 2 1 1 16:47 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 5-2 10/17/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 20:32 Home L 4-2

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

