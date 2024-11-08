Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Chargers Game – Week 10 Published 5:43 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take on the Tennessee Titans (2-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Titans vs. Chargers Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Chargers favored by 7.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (19.6 points). Put your money on the Chargers.

Looking at this contest’s moneyline, the Chargers’ implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Chargers have compiled a 5-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Tennessee has been at least a +300 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chargers (-7.5)

Chargers (-7.5) The Chargers have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-2-1).

The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-7-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when it is at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (39)

Under (39) The two teams average a combined 1.6 less points per game, 37.4 (including the playoffs), than this matchup’s over/under of 39 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game, 39.2 (including the postseason), than this game’s over/under of 39 points.

In the Chargers’ eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).

In the Titans’ eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

