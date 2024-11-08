College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 8 Published 3:44 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The Friday college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Georgia State Panthers taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Grambling +21.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Grambling Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

Grambling Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -21.5

Ole Miss -21.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina -18 vs. South Carolina State

Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 20.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 20.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -18

South Carolina -18 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Georgia State +21.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Georgia State Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -21.5

Mississippi State -21.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Missouri -18.5 vs. Howard

Matchup: Howard Bison at Missouri Tigers

Howard Bison at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 19 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 19 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -18.5

Missouri -18.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas A&M-Commerce +30.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 10.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 10.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -30.5

Texas A&M -30.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Arkansas State +22.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -22.5

Alabama -22.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Houston Christian +32.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Texas Longhorns

Houston Christian Huskies at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 30.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 30.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -32.5

Texas -32.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

