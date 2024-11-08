Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – November 9
Published 4:33 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
As they gear up to meet the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on Saturday, November 9 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Chicago Bulls (3-6) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed six injured players.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Email newsletter signup
In their last time out, the Hawks won on Wednesday 121-116 over the Knicks. Zaccharie Risacher scored a team-high 33 points for the Hawks in the victory.
The Bulls’ most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 135-119 loss to the Timberwolves. Nikola Vucevic recorded 25 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bulls.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Wrist
|4.7
|2.7
|3.7
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|22.7
|5.5
|2.7
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|0
|1
|0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.