Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Report Today – November 9 Published 4:33 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

As they gear up to meet the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on Saturday, November 9 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Chicago Bulls (3-6) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed six injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

In their last time out, the Hawks won on Wednesday 121-116 over the Knicks. Zaccharie Risacher scored a team-high 33 points for the Hawks in the victory.

The Bulls’ most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 135-119 loss to the Timberwolves. Nikola Vucevic recorded 25 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bulls.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Seth Lundy SF Out Ankle

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out Wrist 4.7 2.7 3.7 Zach LaVine SG Questionable Hip 22.7 5.5 2.7 Torrey Craig SF Questionable Illness 0 1 0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.