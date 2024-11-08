How to Pick the Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 9 Published 4:36 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Utah Hockey Club features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this contest.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal total six times.

This season, six of Utah’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The total for this game (6.5) is 1.2 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.36) and the Utah Hockey Club (2.93).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -163

The Predators are 4-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

Nashville is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -163 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 62.0% chance to win.

Utah Hockey Club Moneyline: +137

Utah has claimed an upset victory three times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in eight games as the underdog).

The Utah Hockey Club have won a single game with moneyline odds of +137 or longer (in three such games).

Utah has a 42.2% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Utah 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 11 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 10.7%.

With three goals and seven assists, Ryan O’Reilly is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 10 points (0.7 per game).

On 58 shots (for one goal) and seven assists, Roman Josi has created eight points this season.

In the 11 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .904, 25th in the league.

Utah Hockey Club Points Leaders

Clayton Keller’s six goals and seven assists in 14 contests give him 13 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Dylan Guenther’s 12 points this season, including seven goals and five assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Utah.

Utah’s Nick Schmaltz has 12 points (zero goals, 12 assists) this season.

Connor Ingram has a 6-2-3 record this season, with an .880 save percentage (54th in the league). In 11 games, he has 264 saves, and has allowed 36 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home -163 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away – 11/15/2024 Flames – Away –

Utah Hockey Club’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/2/2024 Golden Knights L 4-3 Away +143 11/5/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +188 11/7/2024 Blues W 4-2 Away -114 11/9/2024 Predators – Away +137 11/13/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 11/15/2024 Golden Knights – Home – 11/18/2024 Capitals – Home –

Nashville vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

