How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8
Published 12:24 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
SEC squads are on Friday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Today’s SEC Games
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Houston Cougars at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Austin Peay Governors at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
