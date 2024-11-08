How to Watch the NBA Today, November 9 Published 8:20 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Today’s NBA menu has lots in store. Among the four contests is the Brooklyn Nets meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.

Watch the NBA Today – November 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW

NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH

NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC

NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

