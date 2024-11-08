How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8

Published 1:19 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Northwestern State Demons versus the LSU Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Summit League Network

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

