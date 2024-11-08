How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8 Published 1:19 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Northwestern State Demons versus the LSU Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

