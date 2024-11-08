How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8
Published 1:19 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Northwestern State Demons versus the LSU Tigers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Summit League Network
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at No. 17 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Northwestern State Demons at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
