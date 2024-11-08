How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9

Published 9:19 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 9

The Saturday college basketball schedule includes three games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Niagara Purple Eagles taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

SE Louisiana Lions at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Niagara Purple Eagles at No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers

Cal Poly Mustangs at No. 3 USC Trojans

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

