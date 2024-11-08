How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9 Published 9:19 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Saturday college basketball schedule includes three games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Niagara Purple Eagles taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

SE Louisiana Lions at No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Niagara Purple Eagles at No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Cal Poly Mustangs at No. 3 USC Trojans

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

