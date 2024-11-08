NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9
Published 7:18 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
In a Saturday NBA schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the Utah Jazz versus the San Antonio Spurs is a game to catch.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
