NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 9 Published 7:18 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

In a Saturday NBA schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups, the Utah Jazz versus the San Antonio Spurs is a game to catch.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW

NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH

NBA TV, YES, and FDSOH

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC

NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC

