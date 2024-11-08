November 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:23 am Friday, November 8, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals hit the ice at Capital One Arena.
Coverage of all the NHL action on Friday is available for you, with the info provided below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch November 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Detroit Red Wings @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Washington Capitals
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.