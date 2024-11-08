November 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:12 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Dallas Stars versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to watch on a Saturday NHL slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch November 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Calgary Flames @ Buffalo Sabres 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Rangers @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Los Angeles Kings 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

