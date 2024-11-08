November 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:12 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
The Dallas Stars versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to watch on a Saturday NHL slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch November 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Calgary Flames @ Buffalo Sabres
|1 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Winnipeg Jets
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Florida Panthers
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|New York Rangers @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ St. Louis Blues
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Nashville Predators
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Colorado Avalanche
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Los Angeles Kings
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.