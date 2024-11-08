Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today – November 9 Published 10:42 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Ahead of their Saturday, November 9 game against the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (4-9-1) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body Colton Sissons C Questionable Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Utah Hockey Club Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sean Durzi D Out Upper Body John Marino D Out Back

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 33 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, Nashville has given up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -17.

Utah Hockey Club Season Insights

With 41 goals (2.9 per game), the Utah Hockey Club have the league’s 16th-ranked offense.

Utah has given up 47 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 24th in the league.

Their -6 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-157) Utah Hockey Club (+132) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.