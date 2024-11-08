Tennessee vs. Louisville Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 9 Published 4:20 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Saturday’s contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) going head to head against the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-69 win for Louisville, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Louisville is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 154.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Point total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -142, Louisville +118

Tennessee vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction:

Louisville 72, Tennessee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+2.5)

Louisville (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

At 78.8 points scored per game and 67.4 points allowed last year, Tennessee was 52nd in the country offensively and 55th defensively.

The Volunteers were 29th in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.9) and 205th in rebounds allowed (32) last season.

Tennessee was 20th-best in the nation in assists (16.6 per game) last season.

The Volunteers made 8.8 3-pointers per game and shot 34.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 50th and 156th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, Tennessee was 190th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 36th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Tennessee attempted 58.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 67.8% of Tennessee’s baskets were 2-pointers, and 32.2% were 3-pointers.

Louisville Performance Insights

Louisville was ranked 227th in college basketball offensively last year with 72 points per game, while defensively it was 23rd-worst (79.1 points allowed per game).

The Cardinals pulled down 32.4 boards per game (148th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (250th-ranked).

Last year Louisville ranked 325th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.1 per game.

The Cardinals committed 12.3 turnovers per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11 turnovers per contest (201st-ranked).

The Cardinals were 333rd in the nation with 5.5 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 325th with a 30.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Louisville ranked 12th-worst in the nation with a 37.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it ceded 8.6 threes per game (319th-ranked in college basketball).

Louisville attempted 39.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 68.8% of the shots it took (and 78.1% of the team’s baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 17.8 threes per contest, which were 31.2% of its shots (and 21.9% of the team’s buckets).

