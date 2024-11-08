Titans vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 10 Published 5:44 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (2-6) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024, and here are some same-game parlay possibilities for you to consider.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Titans vs. Chargers Spread

Spread: Chargers -7.5 (-105), Titans +7.5 (-115)

Chargers -7.5 (-105), Titans +7.5 (-115) Computer Pick: Chargers

Chargers The Chargers are 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-7-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs (0-2).

Titans vs. Chargers Total

Total: 38.5 points (-114 to go over, -106 to go under)

38.5 points (-114 to go over, -106 to go under) Computer Pick: Under

Under Chargers games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

Titans games this year have gone over the total in four of eight opportunities (50%).

The two teams combine to score 37.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup’s total.

Opponents of these teams average 39.2 combined points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -156, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +120

-156, +120 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop earns $47.59 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $49.62 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Chargers to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet nets $50.14 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Chargers to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $52.26 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.