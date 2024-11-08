Titans vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 10
Published 5:44 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (2-6) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 10, 2024, and here are some same-game parlay possibilities for you to consider.
Titans vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024
- Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Titans vs. Chargers Spread
- Spread: Chargers -7.5 (-105), Titans +7.5 (-115)
- Computer Pick: Chargers
- The Chargers are 5-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Titans have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-7-0).
- Tennessee has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs (0-2).
Titans vs. Chargers Total
- Total: 38.5 points (-114 to go over, -106 to go under)
- Computer Pick: Under
- Chargers games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- Titans games this year have gone over the total in four of eight opportunities (50%).
- The two teams combine to score 37.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup’s total.
- Opponents of these teams average 39.2 combined points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup’s total.
Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop
- Over 0.5 Pass TD: -156, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +120
- A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop earns $47.59 on a $10 bet.
- If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $49.62 on a $10 bet.
- Meanwhile, taking the Chargers to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet nets $50.14 on a $10 bet.
- Finally, a parlay consisting of the Chargers to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $52.26 on a $10 bet.
