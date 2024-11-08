Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, November 9 Published 6:11 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Top 25 teams will be in action in six games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Auburn Tigers playing the Houston Cougars at Toyota Center. For ATS picks for each game, check out the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Louisville 65

Tennessee 76, Louisville 65 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 10.4 points

Tennessee by 10.4 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Arizona Wildcats vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 82, Old Dominion 79

Arizona 82, Old Dominion 79 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 3 points

Arizona by 3 points Pick ATS: Old Dominion (+28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Bucknell Bison

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Bucknell 80, Kentucky 78

Bucknell 80, Kentucky 78 Projected Favorite: Bucknell by 2 points

Bucknell by 2 points Pick ATS: Bucknell (+21.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 8 Baylor Bears vs. No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 93, Baylor 57

Arkansas 93, Baylor 57 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 35.9 points

Arkansas by 35.9 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 UConn Huskies vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 98, New Hampshire 65

UConn 98, New Hampshire 65 Projected Favorite: UConn by 33.4 points

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Houston Cougars vs. No. 11 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 84, Houston 53

Auburn 84, Houston 53 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 31 points

Auburn by 31 points Pick ATS: Auburn (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

