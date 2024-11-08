Virginia vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21 Published 4:03 am Friday, November 8, 2024

The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) will meet the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Virginia vs. Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

Virginia Stat Tennessee 62.9 Points For 78.8 59.8 Points Against 67.4 42.8% Field Goal % 44.0% 40.6% Opponent Field Goal % 38.9% 35.8% Three Point % 34.4% 30.5% Opponent Three Point % 31.2%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia’s Top Players (2023-24)

Reece Beekman scored 14.3 points per game last season while tacking on 6.2 assists.

Ryan Dunn grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game.

Isaac McKneely had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He made 2.5 shots from deep per game.

Beekman grabbed 2.0 steals per game. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks a game.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.

Jonas Aidoo collected 7.3 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per contest.

Knecht had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Virginia Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.