Virginia vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Thursday, November 21
Published 4:03 am Friday, November 8, 2024
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) will meet the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Virginia vs. Tennessee 2023-24 Stats
|Virginia
|Stat
|Tennessee
|62.9
|Points For
|78.8
|59.8
|Points Against
|67.4
|42.8%
|Field Goal %
|44.0%
|40.6%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|38.9%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
|30.5%
|Opponent Three Point %
|31.2%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Virginia’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Reece Beekman scored 14.3 points per game last season while tacking on 6.2 assists.
- Ryan Dunn grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Isaac McKneely had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He made 2.5 shots from deep per game.
- Beekman grabbed 2.0 steals per game. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks a game.
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.
- Jonas Aidoo collected 7.3 rebounds a game and Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists per contest.
- Knecht had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.6 shots from deep per game.
- Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2024
|Campbell
|W 65-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/11/2024
|Coppin State
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/15/2024
|Villanova
|–
|CFG Bank Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/21/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/26/2024
|Manhattan
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/29/2024
|Holy Cross
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.