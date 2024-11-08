Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9
Published 7:47 pm Friday, November 8, 2024
One of the best runners in college football will be featured when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.
Email newsletter signup
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|980 YDS / 19 TD / 122.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
11 REC / 97 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|1,694 YDS (65.4%) / 9 TD / 4 INT
193 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 24.1 RUSH YPG
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|17 REC / 401 YDS / 3 TD / 50.1 YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|20 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|32 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|22 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jermod McCoy
|DB
|26 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 24-17
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|W 28-18
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Mississippi State Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Davon Booth
|RB
|472 YDS / 3 TD / 52.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC
9 REC / 125 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 13.9 REC YPG
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|57 REC / 688 YDS / 5 TD / 76.4 YPG
|Michael Van Buren Jr.
|QB
|1,323 YDS (57.1%) / 9 TD / 4 INT
4 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 0.4 RUSH YPG
|Blake Shapen
|QB
|974 YDS (68.5%) / 8 TD / 1 INT
36 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.2 RUSH YPG
|Stone Blanton
|LB
|77 TKL / 0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Isaac Smith
|DB
|67 TKL / 0 TFL
|Brylan Lanier
|DB
|40 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Nic Mitchell
|LB
|49 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Eastern Kentucky
|W 56-7
|9/7/2024
|at Arizona State
|L 30-23
|9/14/2024
|vs. Toledo
|L 41-17
|9/21/2024
|vs. Florida
|L 45-28
|9/28/2024
|at Texas
|L 35-13
|10/12/2024
|at Georgia
|L 41-31
|10/19/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|L 34-24
|10/26/2024
|vs. Arkansas
|L 58-25
|11/2/2024
|vs. UMass
|W 45-20
|11/9/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Missouri
|–
|11/29/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–