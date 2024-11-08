Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 9

One of the best runners in college football will be featured when Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 980 YDS / 19 TD / 122.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
11 REC / 97 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 1,694 YDS (65.4%) / 9 TD / 4 INT
193 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 24.1 RUSH YPG
Dont’e Thornton WR 17 REC / 401 YDS / 3 TD / 50.1 YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
James Pearce Jr. DL 20 TKL / 5 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Will Brooks DB 32 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Joshua Josephs DL 22 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
Jermod McCoy DB 26 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Key Players

Name Position Stats
Davon Booth RB 472 YDS / 3 TD / 52.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC
9 REC / 125 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 13.9 REC YPG
Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 57 REC / 688 YDS / 5 TD / 76.4 YPG
Michael Van Buren Jr. QB 1,323 YDS (57.1%) / 9 TD / 4 INT
4 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 0.4 RUSH YPG
Blake Shapen QB 974 YDS (68.5%) / 8 TD / 1 INT
36 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.2 RUSH YPG
Stone Blanton LB 77 TKL / 0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Isaac Smith DB 67 TKL / 0 TFL
Brylan Lanier DB 40 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Nic Mitchell LB 49 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Eastern Kentucky W 56-7
9/7/2024 at Arizona State L 30-23
9/14/2024 vs. Toledo L 41-17
9/21/2024 vs. Florida L 45-28
9/28/2024 at Texas L 35-13
10/12/2024 at Georgia L 41-31
10/19/2024 vs. Texas A&M L 34-24
10/26/2024 vs. Arkansas L 58-25
11/2/2024 vs. UMass W 45-20
11/9/2024 at Tennessee
11/23/2024 vs. Missouri
11/29/2024 at Ole Miss

