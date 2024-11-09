Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 10
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
The contests on the Sunday college basketball schedule for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Princeton Tigers squaring off against the Northeastern Huskies at Matthews Arena.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson +34.5 vs. Creighton
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 23.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Creighton (-34.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Miami (FL) -27.5 vs. Binghamton
- Matchup: Binghamton Bearcats at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: Miami (FL) by 27.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (FL) (-27.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Harvard +1.5 vs. American
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at American Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: American by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: American (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wyoming -8.5 vs. Tennessee State
- Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: Wyoming by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wyoming (-8.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +17.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at UAB Blazers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: UAB by 14.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Campbell -9.5 vs. Saint Francis (PA)
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: Campbell by 12.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Campbell (-9.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: UC Irvine +1.5 vs. Northern Iowa
- Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: UC Irvine by 2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: St. Thomas +11.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: Oklahoma State by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Illinois +27.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- Computer Projection: Indiana by 23.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana (-27.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.