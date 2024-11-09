Bulls vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 22 Published 5:46 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

On Friday, November 22, 2024, the Chicago Bulls (3-6) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

United Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Bulls vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bulls Hawks 113.7 Points Avg. 116.4 121.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.3 45% Field Goal % 46.4% 37.4% Three Point % 35.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Bulls’ Top Players

Nikola Vucevic puts up 21.2 points per game while adding 3.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Josh Giddey contributes with 13.6 points, seven assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Coby White is the top active three-point shooter for the Bulls, knocking down 3.6 per game.

Chicago’s blocks tend to come from Vucevic, who collects 0.9 per game. White is a primary source of steals for Chicago, averaging 1.1 steals a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (24.9 points per game) and assists (11.1 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Young averages 3.2 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Johnson (0.9 blocks per game).

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/13 Knicks – Away – 11/15 Cavaliers – Away – 11/17 Rockets – Home – 11/18 Pistons – Away – 11/20 Bucks – Away – 11/22 Hawks – Home – 11/23 Grizzlies – Home – 11/26 Wizards – Away – 11/27 Magic – Away – 11/29 Celtics – Home – 12/2 Nets – Home –

Go see the Bulls or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.