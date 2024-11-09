Bulls vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 22
Published 5:46 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
On Friday, November 22, 2024, the Chicago Bulls (3-6) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Bulls vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Bulls
|Hawks
|113.7
|Points Avg.
|116.4
|121.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.3
|45%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Bulls’ Top Players
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 21.2 points per game while adding 3.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds.
- Josh Giddey contributes with 13.6 points, seven assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Coby White is the top active three-point shooter for the Bulls, knocking down 3.6 per game.
- Chicago’s blocks tend to come from Vucevic, who collects 0.9 per game. White is a primary source of steals for Chicago, averaging 1.1 steals a game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (24.9 points per game) and assists (11.1 assists per game).
- Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.4 rebounds.
- Young averages 3.2 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Johnson (0.9 blocks per game).
Bulls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/13
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|11/26
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|12/2
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Bulls or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/2
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.