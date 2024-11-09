Bulls vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 22

Published 5:46 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Bulls vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 22

On Friday, November 22, 2024, the Chicago Bulls (3-6) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center
  • Favorite:

Bulls vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bulls Hawks
113.7 Points Avg. 116.4
121.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.3
45% Field Goal % 46.4%
37.4% Three Point % 35.4%

Bulls’ Top Players

  • Nikola Vucevic puts up 21.2 points per game while adding 3.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds.
  • Josh Giddey contributes with 13.6 points, seven assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Coby White is the top active three-point shooter for the Bulls, knocking down 3.6 per game.
  • Chicago’s blocks tend to come from Vucevic, who collects 0.9 per game. White is a primary source of steals for Chicago, averaging 1.1 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (24.9 points per game) and assists (11.1 assists per game).
  • Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.4 rebounds.
  • Young averages 3.2 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Johnson (0.9 blocks per game).

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/13 Knicks Away
11/15 Cavaliers Away
11/17 Rockets Home
11/18 Pistons Away
11/20 Bucks Away
11/22 Hawks Home
11/23 Grizzlies Home
11/26 Wizards Away
11/27 Magic Away
11/29 Celtics Home
12/2 Nets Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home
11/30 Hornets Away
12/2 Pelicans Home

