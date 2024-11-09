College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 10 Published 7:44 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Sunday’s college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Texas Southern Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. See below for all our picks against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Vanderbilt -25.5 vs. Southeast Missouri State

Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 32.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 32.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -25.5

Vanderbilt -25.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas Southern +15.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Texas Southern Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Southern Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 7.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 7.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -15.5

Georgia -15.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Alabama State +20.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at LSU Tigers

Alabama State Hornets at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 17.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -20.5

LSU -20.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: SEC Network+

