Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 9
Published 6:51 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 121 – Bulls 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-5.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.2
- The Bulls’ .333 ATS win percentage (3-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Chicago covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 42.9% of the time.
- Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 90% of the time this season (nine out of 10). That’s more often than Chicago and its opponents have (six out of nine).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 3-5, while the Hawks are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 121.3 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, scoring 116.4 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).
- With 42.9 boards per game, Atlanta ranks 19th in the NBA. It surrenders 45.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Hawks are putting up 27.7 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2024-25.
- Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 15.5 forced turnovers per game.
- The Hawks rank 12th in the NBA with 13 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.
Bulls Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Bulls are 14th in the NBA on offense (113.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (121.1 points conceded).
- Chicago is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.8) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (47.4).
- At 28.1 assists per game, the Bulls are seventh in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Chicago is 24th in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). It is fifth-worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).
- In 2024-25 the Bulls are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
