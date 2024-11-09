Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 9 Published 6:51 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 121 – Bulls 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)

Hawks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-5.4)

Hawks (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Bulls’ .333 ATS win percentage (3-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Chicago covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 42.9% of the time.

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 90% of the time this season (nine out of 10). That’s more often than Chicago and its opponents have (six out of nine).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 3-5, while the Hawks are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 121.3 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, scoring 116.4 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).

With 42.9 boards per game, Atlanta ranks 19th in the NBA. It surrenders 45.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Hawks are putting up 27.7 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2024-25.

Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 15.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Hawks rank 12th in the NBA with 13 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Bulls are 14th in the NBA on offense (113.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (121.1 points conceded).

Chicago is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.8) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (47.4).

At 28.1 assists per game, the Bulls are seventh in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is 24th in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). It is fifth-worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

In 2024-25 the Bulls are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

