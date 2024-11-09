Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 9

Published 6:51 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Hawks 121 – Bulls 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-5.4)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (238.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 236.2
  • The Bulls’ .333 ATS win percentage (3-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .300 mark (3-7-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
  • Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Chicago covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 42.9% of the time.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 90% of the time this season (nine out of 10). That’s more often than Chicago and its opponents have (six out of nine).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 3-5, while the Hawks are 2-2 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 121.3 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, scoring 116.4 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).
  • With 42.9 boards per game, Atlanta ranks 19th in the NBA. It surrenders 45.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Hawks are putting up 27.7 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2024-25.
  • Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA with 15.2 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 15.5 forced turnovers per game.
  • The Hawks rank 12th in the NBA with 13 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • In 2024-25, the Bulls are 14th in the NBA on offense (113.7 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (121.1 points conceded).
  • Chicago is the fifth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.8) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (47.4).
  • At 28.1 assists per game, the Bulls are seventh in the NBA.
  • In terms of turnovers, Chicago is 24th in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). It is fifth-worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).
  • In 2024-25 the Bulls are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

