How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – November 9
Published 1:12 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) play the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024 on ACC Network.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Louisville vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Louisville had a 7-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 148th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers ranked 29th.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up just 4.6 more points per game (72) than the Volunteers gave up (67.4).
- When Louisville totaled more than 67.4 points last season, it went 7-12.
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers’ 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Last season, Tennessee had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 168th.
- The Volunteers’ 78.8 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 79.1 the Cardinals allowed.
- When Tennessee gave up fewer than 72 points last season, it went 19-3.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Louisville played better at home last season, putting up 73.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Cardinals played better at home last season, allowing 76.9 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.
- Louisville averaged 5.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (5.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 29.9% in home games and 28.9% in away games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 on the road.
- At home, the Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.3.
- At home, Tennessee made 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than away (32.4%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Morehead State
|W 93-45
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/9/2024
|Tennessee
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/19/2024
|Bellarmine
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/22/2024
|Winthrop
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.