How to Watch Louisville vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream – November 9 Published 1:12 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) play the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024 on ACC Network.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Louisville had a 7-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 148th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers ranked 29th.

Last year, the Cardinals put up just 4.6 more points per game (72) than the Volunteers gave up (67.4).

When Louisville totaled more than 67.4 points last season, it went 7-12.

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers’ 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Last season, Tennessee had a 12-1 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.3% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 168th.

The Volunteers’ 78.8 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 79.1 the Cardinals allowed.

When Tennessee gave up fewer than 72 points last season, it went 19-3.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Louisville played better at home last season, putting up 73.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in away games.

Defensively the Cardinals played better at home last season, allowing 76.9 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.

Louisville averaged 5.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (5.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 29.9% in home games and 28.9% in away games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee averaged 82.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 on the road.

At home, the Volunteers gave up 62.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.3.

At home, Tennessee made 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than away (32.4%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Morehead State W 93-45 KFC Yum! Center 11/9/2024 Tennessee – KFC Yum! Center 11/19/2024 Bellarmine – KFC Yum! Center 11/22/2024 Winthrop – KFC Yum! Center

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.