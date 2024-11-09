How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 9

Published 1:14 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the Auburn Tigers playing the Houston Cougars.

Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals

Bucknell Bison at No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Baylor Bears

No. 11 Auburn Tigers at No. 4 Houston Cougars

