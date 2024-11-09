How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

SEC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for eight games, including the NC State Wolfpack taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Furman Paladins at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Western Michigan Broncos at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Norfolk State Spartans at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alcorn State Braves at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 11 2024

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 10

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 10

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 10

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup