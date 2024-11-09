How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published 4:56 am Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank fifth.
- The Hawks record 116.4 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 121.1 the Bulls allow.
- When Atlanta totals more than 121.1 points, it is 2-0.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls’ 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (47%).
- This season, Chicago has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Bulls are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.
- The Bulls’ 113.7 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 121.3 the Hawks allow.
- When it scores more than 121.3 points, Chicago is 2-1.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Hawks are scoring 2.3 fewer points per game (115.5) than they are in road games (117.8).
- In home games, Atlanta is ceding 3.7 fewer points per game (119.8) than in road games (123.5).
- The Hawks are making 13 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.7% when playing at home and 36.6% when playing on the road.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up fewer points per game at home (110.5) than away (116.2), but also give up fewer at home (120.8) than on the road (121.4).
- At home, Chicago allows 120.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 121.4.
- This year the Bulls are collecting fewer assists at home (28 per game) than away (28.2).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out
|Wrist
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Hip
|Torrey Craig
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee