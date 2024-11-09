How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9 Published 4:56 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank fifth.

The Hawks record 116.4 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 121.1 the Bulls allow.

When Atlanta totals more than 121.1 points, it is 2-0.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls’ 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (47%).

This season, Chicago has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Bulls are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.

The Bulls’ 113.7 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 121.3 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 121.3 points, Chicago is 2-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Hawks are scoring 2.3 fewer points per game (115.5) than they are in road games (117.8).

In home games, Atlanta is ceding 3.7 fewer points per game (119.8) than in road games (123.5).

The Hawks are making 13 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.7% when playing at home and 36.6% when playing on the road.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up fewer points per game at home (110.5) than away (116.2), but also give up fewer at home (120.8) than on the road (121.4).

At home, Chicago allows 120.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 121.4.

This year the Bulls are collecting fewer assists at home (28 per game) than away (28.2).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder Vit Krejci Out Adductor De’Andre Hunter Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Seth Lundy Out Ankle

Bulls Injuries