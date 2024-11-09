How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9

Published 4:56 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank fifth.
  • The Hawks record 116.4 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 121.1 the Bulls allow.
  • When Atlanta totals more than 121.1 points, it is 2-0.

Bulls Stats Insights

  • The Bulls’ 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (47%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.
  • The Bulls’ 113.7 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 121.3 the Hawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 121.3 points, Chicago is 2-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Hawks are scoring 2.3 fewer points per game (115.5) than they are in road games (117.8).
  • In home games, Atlanta is ceding 3.7 fewer points per game (119.8) than in road games (123.5).
  • The Hawks are making 13 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.7% when playing at home and 36.6% when playing on the road.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bulls put up fewer points per game at home (110.5) than away (116.2), but also give up fewer at home (120.8) than on the road (121.4).
  • At home, Chicago allows 120.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 121.4.
  • This year the Bulls are collecting fewer assists at home (28 per game) than away (28.2).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring
Kobe Bufkin Out Shoulder
Vit Krejci Out Adductor
De’Andre Hunter Out Knee
Cody Zeller Out Personal
Seth Lundy Out Ankle

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Lonzo Ball Out Wrist
Zach LaVine Questionable Hip
Torrey Craig Questionable Illness
Jalen Smith Questionable Knee

