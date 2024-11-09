How to Watch the NBA Today, November 10 Published 5:20 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder hit the hardwood in one of 11 exciting games on the NBA card on Sunday.

How to watch all the action in the NBA on Sunday is included here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 10

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET

SCHN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSWI

NBCS-BOS and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: MSG and FDSIN

MSG and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: MNMT and FDSFL

MNMT and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSUN

FDSN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOK

NBCS-BA and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and KFAA

ALT and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN

