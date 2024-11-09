How to Watch the NBA Today, November 10
Published 5:20 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder hit the hardwood in one of 11 exciting games on the NBA card on Sunday.
How to watch all the action in the NBA on Sunday is included here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 10
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN
