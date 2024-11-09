How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 8:17 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

There are three games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

