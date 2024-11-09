How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10
Published 9:18 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 10 games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the NC State Wolfpack playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southern Jaguars at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Colgate Raiders at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: BTN/B1G+
No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Baylor Bears at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.