How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 10 Published 9:18 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 10 games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the NC State Wolfpack playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Jaguars at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Trojans at No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Florida Bulls at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Colgate Raiders at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: BTN/B1G+

No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Baylor Bears at Oregon Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.