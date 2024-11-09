NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Bulls Picks for November 9 Published 4:39 am Saturday, November 9, 2024

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.

To find the best bets you can make on Saturday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Bulls Best Bets

Trae Young Over 26.5 PTS

The 26.5-point total set for Trae Young on Saturday is 1.6 more points than his season scoring average.

So far this season, Young is 4-for-11 at scoring more than the total set for his points prop.

The Hawks are the NBA’s seventh-ranked scoring squad (116.4 points per game), while the Bulls are 27th in points conceded (121.1 per game).

Atlanta has a 2-0 record when finishing with more points than 121.1.

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 3-7-0.

Chicago has covered the spread three times in nine games.

The Hawks have no wins ATS (0-4) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Bulls are 3-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (238.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

The Bulls and their opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The average total in Atlanta’s matchups this year is 230, 8.5 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Chicago’s contests this season is 230.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the fourth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Bulls have scored the 18th-most points.

This outing features the NBA’s 22nd-ranked (Bulls) and 30th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-145)

The Hawks have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Bulls have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 2-2 when it’s favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Chicago has won three of seven games when listed as at least +120 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

