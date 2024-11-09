NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 10
Published 7:18 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024
Today’s NBA slate has lots in store. Among the games is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Denver Nuggets.
Looking for additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big games in the article below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 10
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -3.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.5 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 6.6 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Magic -8.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: 76ers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Thunder -7.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 10.1 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Timberwolves -7.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Suns -2.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.