NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 10 Published 7:18 pm Saturday, November 9, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has lots in store. Among the games is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Denver Nuggets.

Looking for additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big games in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 10

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -4.5

Rockets -4.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.1 total projected points)

Over (220.1 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET

SCHN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics -3.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 9.5 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSWI

NBCS-BOS and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks -2.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 6.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 6.6 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)

Over (227.6 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: MSG and FDSIN

MSG and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Magic -8.5

Magic -8.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)

Over (225.2 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: MNMT and FDSFL

MNMT and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers -3.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)

Over (222.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Thunder -7.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 10.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 10.1 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOK

NBCS-BA and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Timberwolves -7.5

Timberwolves -7.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSUN

FDSN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Suns -2.5

Suns -2.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 5.8 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 5.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and KFAA

ALT and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN

